RSVP for Makers' Adventure Summer Camp

media release: Discover the art of crafting as it was done long ago. Expert tradespeople skilled in metalworking, leatherworking, wool and textiles will teach young campers the historic techniques of time-honored trades. Campers will step into a 19th-century makerspace, create their own take-home souvenirs and explore historic workshops and farms in picturesque Old World Wisconsin.

Designed for ages 9-12, the camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 and July 10, 24 and 31. The cost is $75 per camper. For registration and more details, visit oldworldwisconsin.org or click here.

EVENT DETAILS

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

COST

$75 per Camper (Ages 9-12)

Advance registration is required. Contact Wisconsin Historical Society for information on registration deadlines.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

Overview

This one-of-a-kind camp allows kids to enter an authentic, 19th-century makerspace while creating take-home souvenirs they're sure to treasure. They have fun developing their inner craftsman at Old World Wisconsin as they learn from expert tradesmen about working with metal, leather, wool and other materials. During this unique, one-day trip to historical workshops and farms, campers will learn how 1800s laborers, artists and merchants constructed valuable tools and textiles while using the same processes to forge mementos of their own.

About the Location

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures on over 600 acres of picturesque landscapes. Through stories of perseverance, the site explores the lives of those who came before us – connecting people and inspiring understanding. Your day will be fun, engaging, enriching, and authentic, as you encounter history by exploring sensory-rich spaces, stories, and hands-on activities.

Old World Wisconsin

W372 S9727 Hwy 67

Eagle, WI 53119

Know Before You Go & Accessibility

Makers’ Adventure Camp is a one-day experience occurring four times a year. Campers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes in order to attend events in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Attendees are invited to dress in their own historic clothing if desired. Makers’ Adventure Summer Camp is designed for ages 9-12 (children must be a minimum of 9 to enroll; children older than 12 may still enroll). Campers must provide their own lunch while attending camp.

Contact

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.