Maker's Market

press release: Join Communication as we host our first market, holiday edition!

We will have several local Madison artists and makers filling up our space with their wares, including jewelry makers, collage artists, sculpture artists, printmakers, and more.

VENDOR LINE UP:

Jaundy Brunswick Art

RAD Illustrates

American Trash

Osocult

Mompoxino

Pots and Friends

Madre Yerba

Smere Tactics

Ultraterrestrial

Hannah O'Hare Bennett

Selia Salzsieder Art

Polka Press

Native Essence Art

Ashley Wilkinson