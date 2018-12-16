Maker's Market
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join Communication as we host our first market, holiday edition!
We will have several local Madison artists and makers filling up our space with their wares, including jewelry makers, collage artists, sculpture artists, printmakers, and more.
VENDOR LINE UP:
Jaundy Brunswick Art
RAD Illustrates
American Trash
Osocult
Mompoxino
Pots and Friends
Madre Yerba
Smere Tactics
Ultraterrestrial
Hannah O'Hare Bennett
Selia Salzsieder Art
Polka Press
Native Essence Art
Ashley Wilkinson