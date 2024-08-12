Makesja Monday

to

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Volume 53 | Aug. 12, 2024, at Up North Bar Madison

Free Show 6:00-9:00pm, Tips Encouraged. Outdoors if weather permits, indoors if not.

Featuring a MYSTERY BAND! Who could it be? Only one way to find out...

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear

