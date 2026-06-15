media release: Join us on Friday, June 19 at 7:30 PM for a screening of Makin' Cake the film directed by Dasha Kelly. For most of human history, baking required patience, resources ... and luck. Ingredients were scarce and expensive; chemistry was fickle; and the chain of procedures required days. When our nation began experiencing abundance for the first time, most Americans couldn’t afford basic cake ingredients. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Makin’ Cake is a documentary that explores the cultural history of baking in America through the lens of equity, class and race. Writer and performance artist Dasha Kelly travels across the country speaking with bakers, social scientists and historians while incorporating live footage from her nationally touring stage production of the same name. Blending documentary storytelling, performance art and personal experimentation in the kitchen, the film reveals how a beloved dessert reflects deeper stories of race, class, and privilege in American life.