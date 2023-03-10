Makin' Cake with Dasha Kelly Hamilton

media release: “A Creative Community Conversation about Race, Culture, and Class through the History of Cake”

Part history lesson, part social science revelation, “Makin’ Cake,” a spoken word theatrical performance that slices into American history exploring race, culture and class, is a short story about America's sweet tooth and pathway to salvation. Refreshing and fun, “Makin’ Cake” leaves room for dessert and dialogue with a cupcake reception immediately following the performance. Two shows only - Friday 3/10 at 7:30 pm and Saturday 3/11 at 7:30 pm!

Tickets: Overture Center Box Office in person, at (608) 258-4141, or online.

Partial support for this production provided by the Great Performance Fund for Theater, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Named Poet Laureate of Wisconsin and Artist of the Year by the City of Milwaukee in 2021, Dasha Kelly Hamilton introduces herself as a “writer, performer, facilitator, mother, daughter, sister, builder, dreamer, phenomenon and change agent.” An internationally traveled speaker, she hosts live storytelling events for “The Moth,” has released four spoken-word recordings, has written two novels, and appeared on HBO presents Russell Simmon’s “Def Poetry Jam.” She founded Still Waters Collective in 2002 as an open mic and grew the event into an organization and award-winning community-building initiative. Dasha holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Antioch University and an MA in Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University.