media release: Join us Thursday, May 14 at 7 PM for unforgettable performance by former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly.

For most of human history, baking required patience, resources ... and luck. Ingredients were scarce and expensive; chemistry was fickle; and the chain of procedures required days. When our nation began experiencing abundance for the first time, most Americans couldn’t afford basic cake ingredients.

Makin’ Cake is written and performed by Dasha Kelly, author, poet laureate, and creative change agent. Kelly cuts into a cake, revealing what its history and ingredients can teach us about race, class and equity in America.