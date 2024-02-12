Making a Planet-Friendly Farm Bill

media release: The federal Farm Bill isn't just vitally important to farmers, it impacts every American community—urban, suburban and rural. This massive legislation shapes national policies dealing with everything from nutrition and hunger to climate change and natural resource conservation. Hear how a new Farm Bill can be turned into a force promoting agricultural practices that are good for farmers, the land, air and water quality, consumers, and future prospects for life on our planet. Find out what you can do to influence what the next Farm Bill ends up looking like.

Speakers:

Darin Von Ruden is a third-generation dairy farmer who is president of Wisconsin Farmers Union. Darin has been active with Farmers Union at the local, state and national levels and is a seven-time recipient of the Silver Star Award, National Farmers Union’s highest recognition of membership development. He and his wife JoAnn live in Westby and transitioned the farm to the fourth generation when their son Brett purchased the machinery and 50-cow dairy herd.

Margaret Krome has spent over 30 years developing federal and state programs and policies supporting sustainable agriculture. Margaret’s interest in agriculture dates back to her childhood, as the grandchild of a Florida avocado and citrus grower. She is policy program director at Michael Fields Agriculture Institute and previously worked for the Wisconsin Rural Development Center.

Mike McCabe is a member of a team promoting regenerative agriculture for the climate action group 350 Wisconsin. Mike got his start milking cows and working the land on his family's farm before going on to lead the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign for nearly two decades and establish the grassroots group Blue Jean Nation. During a two-year stint in the Peace Corps, he served as an agriculture education adviser in the West African country of Mali.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1149512652946000/