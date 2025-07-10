Making and Writing in Nature

media release: Join us for a hands-on workshop that weaves together art, science, and the natural world. Designed especially for intergenerational pairs—whether you're a parent and child, grandparent and grandchild, or mentor and mentee—you're invited to experience the Arboretum through shared creativity and curiosity.

Led by two father-daughter pairs: Cam Anderson (an artist) and his daughter Emilie Stevenson (an art educator), and Rick Lindroth (a scientist) and his daughter Krissy Kludt (a poet), this workshop will guide participants through reflective nature writing and art-making activities that highlight the deep connections between scientific observation and artistic expression.

This is more than a day in the prairie—it's a chance to co-create, build a shared legacy, and model lifelong curiosity across generations. You'll work in pairs throughout the event, so please come with a partner: your child, your parent, your grandchild, a friend, or someone you mentor. Join us for this fun opportunity to observe, create, and grow together.

Come prepared to:

- Observe and engage with the natural world

- Create both visual and written expressions inspired by your surroundings

- Reflect on how art and science can enrich one another

- Strengthen intergenerational bonds through meaningful collaboration

Thursday, July 10, 9 AM - 1 PM, UW–Madison Arboretum

- Intergenerational pairs (ages 10 and up - please reach out to us if you have questions about the age range)

- Cost: $25 per person — bring a partner! Lunch included