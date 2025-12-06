Making Communal Black Ash Baskets

media release: Join basket maker Kimberly Crowley and her apprentice as they teach workshop attendees to make two communal Black Ash basket that will be later displayed at the library. Additionally, attendees can make a personal paper basket as a parting, take-home gift.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (11/22/25) at 9:00am. In addition to online registration, you can reserve your spot by calling Alicia Ashman Library at (608) 824-1780.

About the Presenter

Kimberly is a member of the Hall family, known for their skills as master Ho-Chunk Black Ash and miniature basket weavers. Basket weaving is one of the longest practiced Ho-Chunk artistic forms, and both women and men of the Ho-Chunk nation continue to make baskets professionally today.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders into library spaces for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning shortly after Indigenous Peoples' Day (Monday, October 13), Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes will lead programs throughout October and November with a focus on Native art, making and handicrafts. Program participants will have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading, collage, and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them.

This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Oglala Sioux, and Oneida nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs at https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/partnerships/initiatives/teejop

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org