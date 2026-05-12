media release:

Making Glass Beads with Julie Lukosaitis

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 9a-3p | Deadline to register: May 26, 2026

$215 + $35 kit fee

Materials Included: Fuel, torch & tool use, Italian glass, silver, frit, all supplies and materials

Students should bring: Safety glasses

Level: Beginner friendly/No experience necessary, also advanced bead makers welcome.

Ages 18+

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Step into the mesmerizing world of molten glass and learn the ancient art and craft of creating beautiful glass beads in the flame of a torch. In this hands-on class, you’ll explore a variety of techniques, experiment with different shapes, and design stunning modern creations that reflect your unique style.

No experience necessary, beginner and advanced bead makers welcome. You will make 8 to 12 beads in class.