Making Mistakes and Moving On: Lessons Learned from Embracing Failure

media release: Ever feel like you’re the only one who’s ever dropped the ball, put your foot in your mouth, or made the wrong choice? You are not alone! Making mistakes is a natural part of professional growth, and women often face self- or society-imposed expectations of perfectionism which may hinder an individual’s ability to take risks or test new strategies. At this fireside chat, veteran leaders will share their own stories about lessons learned from errors, and how to move on with humility and intention. Join the conversation to reflect on your own less-than-perfect journey and learn how leaders confront mistakes and learn from these experiences.

Event Details:

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

4:00-6:00 p.m.

Michael Best Strategies, 1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 700, Madison

$15 registration fee (includes appetizers and beverages)

Attendees are also invited to continue the conversation afterward with optional social time at Concerts on the Square.

Featuring Special Guests:

Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor, City of Madison

Diane Handrick, Legislative Staff, Wisconsin State Assembly and former Executive Director of the Wisconsin Technical College District Boards Association

Jennifer Garrett, Deputy Secretary, Department of Safety and Professional Services

Joan Ballweg, former state lawmaker, 14th Senate District

If you have questions about the event or your registration, please reach out to wwigquestions@gmail.com