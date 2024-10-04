Making Sense of Your (Whole) Moral Self

Upper House 365 East Campus Mall, Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: The recent academic study of ethics—our collective moral knowledge—has dramatically narrowed to focus on problem-solving, even as theories have multiplied to satisfy the primacy of personal preferences. As a result, professional, collective, and personal ethics frequently lack coherence and seem disconnected from one another. Our inaugural Dallas A. Willard lecture will address this problematic situation. Rebecca De Young, professor of ethics and philosophy at Calvin University, will clarify the state of contemporary ethics and propose an alternative that could (and should) enliven our understanding of moral knowledge and equip each of us to live more integrated and coherent ethical lives. (This free public lecture is open to all university and

local community members.)

Dr. Rebecca DeYoung (philosophy department, Calvin University) teaches and speaks widely on virtue ethics and character formation. She’s published philosophical articles on virtues and vices such as courage, hope, sloth, and wrath. Her book on the seven deadly sins– Glittering Vices, now in its 2nd edition–received the C.S. Lewis prize. Her other books include Vainglory, Aquinas’s Ethics, and The Little Logic Book.

