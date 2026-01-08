Making the Connection Between the Environment and Health

WEHN's annual Making the Connection conference will be exploring the crucial link between health and environmental toxicants. The conference will be held online and in-person at the UW Madison Arboretum, in Madison, Wisconsin. Whether you're a student, environmental advocate, medical professional, or just curious about the topic, this event is perfect for anyone looking to learn more about the connection between health and the environment.

This conference is eligible for 4 hours of CE or CME credits.

Featured Speakers:

Tamarra Todd-James, MPH, PhD – Regulatory Deficiencies for Phthalates/Toxins in Beauty Products and Health Disparities

Jonathan Patz, MD, MPH – Climate Change and Health - Where Can We Make a Difference in Changing Times

Bruce Lanphear, MD, MPH – Collateral Damage: Exposing the Hidden Toll of Toxic Chemicals

Emily LuyTan, MS – Community Organizing and Data Centers - Environmental Impacts including Energy Use, Water Resource Strain, Pollution

Brittany Keys, DPT – Community Organizing and Methane Plants in Kenosha and Superior

Adam Voskuil, JD – CAFOs and Permitting in Wisconsin

Conference Schedule

12:30 - 1:00p: Check-in, networking with tabling organizations

1:00 - 5:30p: Welcome and Program

5:30 - 6:30p: Social hour and networking