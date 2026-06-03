media release: Kicking off our summer exhibitions, explore our newest installation from the Mexican Folk Art Collective. This exhibition brings together more than 10 Mexican women artists from Mexico and the United States who are members of the Mexican Folk Art Collective. Their works include sculpture, clay, paintings, textiles, cartonería, corn husk figures and woodcuts inspired by Mexican folk-art traditions.

On display in the Playhouse Gallery now through Sunday, August 23.

Featured event! Slow down and connect through art at our next Slow Art event, Making Totomoxtle Flowers with Yesica Coria, on Thursday, August 6, 10am-12:30pm. Tickets available now!