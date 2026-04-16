Making Universities Great Again
UW Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join us for a moderated discussion with Christopher F. Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of the New York Times best-selling book America’s Cultural Revolution. Rufo, a prominent voice in debates over diversity programs, critical race theory, and the future of American higher education, will share his perspective on the challenges facing universities today and his vision for reform. The conversation will explore questions of academic freedom, institutional purpose, and the relationship between universities and the public they serve. Whether you agree with his approach or not, this event offers an opportunity to hear directly from a figure at the center of these consequential debates and to understand the ideas reshaping higher education policy across the country.
Registration is required to attend but free and open to the public. Please see security restrictions below.
Bag Policy:
- No carry-ins of any kind
- Bag size limit – no larger than 12" × 6" × 12"
- Clear bag requirement (optional, based on SRT decision)
- Bag checks at entry
- Prohibited items list posted publicly
Denied Entry:
- Patrons refusing inspection will be denied entry
Abandoned Items:
- No storage will be provided for prohibited items
- Any unattended items will be discarded immediately
Accessibility Exceptions:
- Medical bags, supplies, and equipment
- Diaper bags and infant care items
- Mobility aids and service animal supplies