Making Universities Great Again

media release: Join us for a moderated discussion with Christopher F. Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of the New York Times best-selling book America’s Cultural Revolution. Rufo, a prominent voice in debates over diversity programs, critical race theory, and the future of American higher education, will share his perspective on the challenges facing universities today and his vision for reform. The conversation will explore questions of academic freedom, institutional purpose, and the relationship between universities and the public they serve. Whether you agree with his approach or not, this event offers an opportunity to hear directly from a figure at the center of these consequential debates and to understand the ideas reshaping higher education policy across the country.

Registration is required to attend but free and open to the public. Please see security restrictions below.

Bag Policy:

No carry-ins of any kind

Bag size limit – no larger than 12" × 6" × 12"

Clear bag requirement (optional, based on SRT decision)

Bag checks at entry

Prohibited items list posted publicly

Denied Entry:

Patrons refusing inspection will be denied entry

Abandoned Items:

No storage will be provided for prohibited items

Any unattended items will be discarded immediately

Accessibility Exceptions: