RSVP for Making Your Mark: How to Give Your Time, Talent, and Treasure

press release: Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 5:30-7pm

This is a FREE event held at Drumlin Ridge Winery in Waunakee. There will be a wine tasting as well as light food pairings and hors d'oeuvres. Local compassionate women are invited to attend this event to learn the best way to make use of their gifts philanthropically. Representatives from The Salvation Army will present on Holly House and Dane County's only Single Women's Shelter, and attendees will also hear a Q&A panel from local philanthropists like Holly Berkenstadt of the Cremer Foundation, LaShell Lentz of Morgan Stanley, and more. RSVP is required. RSVP by October 4, 2018.