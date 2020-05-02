press release: $12 advance $15 at the door

What happened when French Manouche Roma Gypsy Jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt met Kentucky thumb picking master Merle Travis and Hawaiian steel guitar virtuoso Sol Hoopii? A new type of driving acoustic swing music was born!!! Well….actually that never did really happen. However, this is the tasteful blending of diverse styles that Madison, WI based duo Mal-O-Dua is built on.

Mal-O-Dua pulls from a wide range of sources including Gypsy Jazz, traditional Hawaiian music, Kentucky thumb picking, vintage French pop, Eastern European Folk, early Parisian "Bal Musette" waltz style, and the American standard songbook to name a few. These styles are artfully blended together to create a fresh new sound!

Mal-O-Dua presents a high energy eclectic show that ranges broadly through various acoustic genres. They pepper in historical anecdotes about the music they present to give it context. Mal-O-Dua has performance experience in many settings including large music festivals, concert series, night club gigs, and private events. They are as equally comfortable on the main stage as they are in an intimate living room house concert. Their unique blend of "Hot Hawaiian and French Guitar Sorcery" is always met with rave reviews!