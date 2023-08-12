media release: By Melinda Lopez, directed by Rosa Joshi, in the Touchstone Theatre.

Tickets are on sale for returning audience. General public on-sale starts April 24.

There are some topics that can be tough to explore with humor and grace. Mala is here to change that. She is doing her best to be the dutiful daughter, while guiding her fierce mother along her final path. But their journey is exquisitely moving, and surprisingly funny – every step combining the devastating with the darkly hilarious. After all, what’s left but to laugh when you think of what’s expected of us in these moments? How do we give so much of ourselves to someone else, and continue to be ourselves? A gorgeous, flowing series of vignettes; epic and intimate, like all the best plays. Like life itself. Told by one extraordinary actor, Nancy Rodriguez – just the soul to give this story its heart. Runs August 12 - October 5

FEATURING: Nancy Rodriguez