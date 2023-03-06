press release: ARTS for ALL Wisconsin is proud to announce the opening of Line of Vision, a solo art exhibit featuring the works of Malachi Schmidt, a self-taught, neurodiverse artist whose primary mediums are marker, and pen and ink. The exhibit will run from March 6 to June 2, with an artist reception on April 1 (from 2 – 5 pm) that will include a live drawing demonstration by the artist.

Schmidt’s work features bold lines, curious patterns, and inventive shapes with subjects ranging from figurative to abstract. His experience as an autistic person gives his art a unique perspective, capturing the true essence of his subjects that others might miss.

Attendees of the exhibit will have the opportunity to witness the artist's talents first-hand during the live drawing demonstration. Schmidt will create a new piece of artwork using his primary mediums, providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process.

"I am inspired by comic book art, animated films, finding unique patterns in unexpected places and other artist's work,” Malachi says. “My mom is an artist and I started drawing with her at a young age, but I have not had any formal training.”

On the heels of a successful solo show at the Langdon Divers Community Gallery in Fond du Lac this winter, Schmidt now brings his art to Madison. He is a 2021 AFA CREATIVE POWER Award winner and will be a featured artist this spring at the John Michael Kohler Art Center in Sheboygan.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, with safety protocols in place to ensure the well-being of all attendees. Visitors are encouraged to take their time and fully immerse themselves in the experience.

"We are thrilled to host this exhibit and support the work of this talented artist," said Peter Bovenmyer, Art Director of ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. "We hope Malachi's perspective and approach to art will bring a greater understanding and appreciation of neurodiversity in our community."

Art Center open M-Th 10 am – 6 pm and Fridays 10 am – 4 pm, AFA Art Center at 1709 Aberg Avenue in Madison

The opening and full exhibit is free and open to the public.

ABOUT ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

The mission of ARTS for ALL Wisconsin is to expand the capabilities, confidence, and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities throughout Wisconsin by providing programs the arts.