press release: małni—towards the ocean, towards the shore | Sky Hopinka | USA | 2020 | 80 minutes

A poetic, experimental debut feature circling the origin of the death myth from the Chinookan people in the Pacific Northwest, małni – towards the ocean, towards the shore follows two people as they wander through their surrounding nature, the spirit world, and something much deeper inside. At its center are Sweetwater Sahme and Jordan Mercier, who take separate paths contemplating their afterlife, rebirth, and death. Presented to accompany the exhibition Wendy Red Star: Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird on view at MMoCA through February 26.

MMoCA Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby. Film begins at 7:00 PM.

View the entire Winter 2023 lineup on the main MMoCA Cinema page.

MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger.

Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby.

Covid Policy for Attendees