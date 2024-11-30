Mama B, Bandit, Beth Amphetamine, Certified Scruffian

media release: For the third installment of Bubblegum we're bringing an all girls/non-binary lineup for the best in dance music, pop, and edm for a very special night at Crucible. The vibes are girly but all gender identities are welcome.

Come check out some really fun drink specials (and we never forget to include non-alcoholic options), our photo booth, a new stage extension with go-go dancers and PINK LASERS. We’ll also have delicious goodies made by Celestial Treats (with vegan options too!)

Our Headliner, the Queen herself, Mama B is a dynamic rising force in the bass music scene, known for delivering high-energy sets that keep crowds moving. With over a decade of experience behind the decks and six years of producing under her belt, she has solidified her place in the industry. Mama B has had the honor of opening for some of the biggest names in bass music, including Rusko, Boogie T, Wreckno, Buku, and many more, captivating audiences with her unique sound and stage presence.

In addition to her explosive live performances, Mama B brings a personal touch to her music, producing original tracks that feature her own vocals. With a passion for pushing boundaries, she’s always working on new material, ready to take her listeners on an unforgettable sonic journey. Whether it’s a festival stage or an intimate club set, Mama B’s music is all about energy, connection, and bass-heavy beats.

See you on the dancefloor!

21+

$15 cover

Doors at 10 pm