MAMA Cares Day of Giving

press release: Musicians in the Madison area and across the country were some of the first and hardest hit as COVID-19 swept in with social distancing and caused the cancellations of thousands of gigs for area freelance artists. We all feel the anxiety caused by the difficult conditions and uncertainty about the gradual and ongoing move to a “new normal” in the current and post-pandemic era.

As summer arrives and event and performance cancellations continue and escalate, the MAMA Cares COVID-19 Relief Fund has been created to provide temporary financial assistance to members in need. The initial fundraising goal for the fund is $250,000.

The Fund will provide monetary awards to self-employed and independent contractor musicians living in the Madison region who are losing work and wages due to COVID-19. Awards will be made based on applications received and resources available. Applications will identify those most in need with preference to the unemployed. Eligibility for funds will follow the Madison Area Music Association eligibility rules.

We know that the need will be greater than the resources available, but this effort will demonstrate how much Madison values musicians’ well-being and looks forward to enjoying local music at our favorite bars, festivals, and outdoor venues as the pandemic eases.

APPLY FOR FUNDS HERE: www.themamas.org

(We're in the middle of a revamp of the website, so if the website is inaccessible, please try again later. We'll send an update if the website remains inaccessible for more than 48 hours)

ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BY 11:59 PM ON SATURDAY JULY 25, 2020. We anticipate transferring funds to awardees by August 31, 2020.

We need your help to serve as many musicians as possible. MAKE A DONATION HERE:

through PayPal: MAMACARES@THEMAMAS.ORG

MAMACARES@THEMAMAS.ORG Send donations by mail:

MAMA Cares Musician Relief Fund

P.O. Box 8754

Madison, WI 53708

MAMA CARES MUSICIAN RELIEF FUND is an independent program under the fiscal sponsorship of the Madison Area Music Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization registered with the State of Wisconsin and the IRS. Partners in this effort include Broadjam, Inc., City of Madison Arts Commission, and Arts Wisconsin. All donations are eligible for tax deduction.