Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Funkee JBeez, Rare Element, DJ Trevor Banks

media release: The Atwood Music Hall (AMH) Madison’s newest addition to the live music scene opens in June with a month of shows honoring artists who have impacted the local music scene throughout the years.

The Grand Opening show on June 13 is a tribute to longtime Madison resident Clyde Stubblefield with all ticket sales after artist fees benefiting WORT radio. Additional highlights include a reunion show for Rainer Maria and a 50th Anniversary show with Spooner. A full listing of shows is available below.

“It was really important that we paid tribute to the musical legacy of Madison when opening the room” says owner Toffer Christensen. “We are not a corporate operation and hope that when people enter the venue, they feel the love and respect that we have for our city, the concertgoer, our building, and the performers. Our goal is to provide a great experience for everyone, add to the fabric of our great Madison arts community, respect local history, and make enough money to stay in business for the long-haul so that Madison has an independent alternative to the corporate venues here. We hope that people take notice and support us in this exciting new endeavor.”

A small menu of hot food will be available at select shows from Lacy’s Café. The AMH cocktail lounge will be open Tuesdays-Sundays when there is not a show or event happening in the building. Through a partnership with the Trinity Lutheran Church, paid parking will be available at their lots on North First and Winnebago Streets during the day and during events.

About AMH:

Located at 1925 Winnebago St, The Atwood Music Hall is a venue that showcases performing arts and hosts private events and weddings, while also serving as a community space for gathering, learning, and teaching. Tackling racial and socioeconomic inequality in the arts is a founding premise of the Atwood Music Hall. Its Students of Live program, run in conjunction with The Goodman Community Center’s Lussier LOFT, will expose local students to live performances, industry professionals, and teach them the ins and outs of the live music industry. The mission of the venue is to positively contribute to the neighborhood and strengthen the community while booking some great shows too!

The building was originally constructed in 1931 for the Madison Gospel Tabernacle as their gathering and performance space and is one of the only buildings left in the Midwest with its distinct Lamella roof structure. The redesign pays homage to the Art Deco period in which it was originally built, incorporating a tiered seated balcony with the ability to accommodate standing room open floor shows at approximately 700 capacity and fully seated shows at a 375-person capacity.

