Mama Digdown's Brass Band

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: For three decades, Mama Digdown's has traveled the world spreading the gospel of New Orleans music. Mama Digdown's respectively embraces the craft and tradition of New Orleans brass band music and the infectious vibe they bring to the stage has earned them the reputation as one of the hottest and skilled brass bands on the scene today.
