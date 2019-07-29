Mama Digdown's Brass Band
Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704
Mama Digdown's Brass Band
press release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol from the Maple Bluff Beach Park. Food carts will be available. The Maple Bluff Fire & Rescue Department will be selling beer, soda and water.
6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free, food and beverage charges apply.
