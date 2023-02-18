× Expand Jennifer Mathison-Ohly Mama Digdown's Brass Band

media release: Mardi Gras at North Street Returns for a two night event produced by Al Rasho at North Street Cabaret and Darren Sterud. North Street's 6th annual Mardi Gras party moves to the weekend prior to Fat Tuesday for a two night event of New Orleans Music.

On Friday February 17 "The New Orleans Tribute" will be playing classic New Orleans Jazz Favorites that you would hear at the Palm Court, Preservation Hall, or Maison on Bourbon, in New Orleans. Featuring an all-star line up of Madison's most familiar faces in the jazz scene, they'll bring two sets of authentic New Orleans Jazz in this sit-down show. You can expect favorites like Basin Street Blues, Bourbon Street Parade, When You're Smiling, and More. Ticket includes jambalaya.

On Saturday February 18 the show will shift to a set of New Orleans Funk and Brass Band music with room to dance. The show will feature members of Mama Digdown's in a slimmed down lineup. Celebrating their 30th year in 2023, Mama Digdown has been the ambassador of New Orleans music for Madison. They'll bring two dance sets of originals and brass band classics. Seating will be available but room will be made for people to move to the music. The Atmosphere will be much like a Tuesday at the Maple Leaf, Thursday at th Hi-Ho or Sunday's at Kermit's Treme Hideaway. Ticket includes smoked sausage and bread.