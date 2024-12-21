Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Rare Element

× Expand Kristin Shafel Mama Digdown's Brass Band celebrates 30 years in 2023. Mama Digdown's Brass Band

$20 ($15 adv.). With Adem Tesfaye Band, 12/20; Rare Element, 12/21.

media release: For three decades, Mama Digdown's has traveled the world spreading the gospel of New Orleans music. Mama Digdown's respectively embraces the craft and tradition of New Orleans brass band music and the infectious vibe they bring to the stage has earned them the reputation as one of the most exciting brass bands on the scene today.

Their storied career has taken them to clubs, concert halls and festivals around the world. Conceived of closer to the headwaters of the Mississippi than to the Delta, Mama Digdown’s was born amidst the fertile decade of the New Orleans brass band revival of the early 1980s to the early 1990s - a decade that also produced the Rebirth Brass Band, Soul Rebels and the Hot 8 Brass Band. Respected around the world as one of the best purveyors of second line brass music, the band has released nine albums, and in 2018 and 2019 had the honor of being invited to perform in Congo Square for New Orleans Brass Fest.