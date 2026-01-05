MAMA Hall of Fame/Lifetime Achievement Banquet

media release: The Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) invites the local music community to come together at the East Side Club on Sunday, February 15, for an event that serves as a formal recognition of the MAMA “Hall of Fame” and “Lifetime Achievement” Award recipients from 2019-2022. Join MAMA in honoring their dedication to the craft and their impact on Madison's music landscape.

This special event will be held from 4pm to 7pm - and will feature a social hour with beer and pizza, award presentations with host Jimmy Voegeli, and an hour-long performance by Madison Mystery Tour featuring Sean Michael Dargan & Special Guests.

Hall of Fame Inductees:

Lords of the Trident / Performer - Hard Rock/Metal

Mike Zirkel / Studio Engineer

Lonya Nenashev / Live Sound Engineer

Joey B. Banks / Instrumentalist - Drum Kit

Kayla Kush / Performer - DJ

John Christensen / Instrumentalist - String Bass

B-Side Records / Local Music Record Store

High Noon Saloon / Local Live Music Venue

WORT / Local Music Radio Station

Isthmus / Local Music Publication/Blog

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Robert J. Conaway

Michael Massey

$10 Suggested donation to MAMA.