MAMA Hall of Fame/Lifetime Achievement Banquet
to
East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: The Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) invites the local music community to come together at the East Side Club on Sunday, February 15, for an event that serves as a formal recognition of the MAMA “Hall of Fame” and “Lifetime Achievement” Award recipients from 2019-2022. Join MAMA in honoring their dedication to the craft and their impact on Madison's music landscape.
This special event will be held from 4pm to 7pm - and will feature a social hour with beer and pizza, award presentations with host Jimmy Voegeli, and an hour-long performance by Madison Mystery Tour featuring Sean Michael Dargan & Special Guests.
Hall of Fame Inductees:
Lords of the Trident / Performer - Hard Rock/Metal
Mike Zirkel / Studio Engineer
Lonya Nenashev / Live Sound Engineer
Joey B. Banks / Instrumentalist - Drum Kit
Kayla Kush / Performer - DJ
John Christensen / Instrumentalist - String Bass
B-Side Records / Local Music Record Store
High Noon Saloon / Local Live Music Venue
WORT / Local Music Radio Station
Isthmus / Local Music Publication/Blog
Lifetime Achievement Awards:
Robert J. Conaway
Michael Massey
$10 Suggested donation to MAMA.