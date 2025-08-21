Mama Magi!!!

12/12-28, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (no show 12/25; 2 pm on 12/28), and 2 pm, 12/21.

media release: Written by Doug Reed; directed and choreographed by Heidi Hakseth.

A young boy living in Green Bay, Wisconsin wonders who his real father is, so mom presents Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love as possible parents. Silly song parodies and corny jokes help to unravel the paternal mystery. IMMATURE AUDIENCES ONLY! PARENTAL DISCRETION DISCOURAGED!

TICKETS FOR KIDS 12 and UNDER will be $10 for any performance.