Mamma Mia!

Touring Broadway musical, 3/19-24, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.