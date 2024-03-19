Mamma Mia!

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Touring Broadway musical, 3/19-24, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-19 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-19 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-19 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-20 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-21 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-22 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-22 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-22 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-23 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-23 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mamma Mia! - 2024-03-23 14:00:00 ical