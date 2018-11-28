Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

press release: Starring Lily James, Amanda Seyfried & Meryl Streep

Five years after the events of Mamma Mia, Sophie prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna as she learns more about her mothers past.

PG-13, 1h 54min, Comedy, Musical, Romance, July 20, 2018

All shows are free and open to the public. Join the West Madison Senior Center at the Alicia Ashman Public Library on Wednesday afternoons to watch current releases. Refreshments will be served