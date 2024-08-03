media release: Oregon Straw Hat Players is bringing the iconic jukebox musical, 'Mamma Mia!', to the stage this August! Join us for a toe-tapping journey filled with ABBA's timeless hits and a heartwarming tale of love, laughter, and friendship. Experience the magic of a Greek island paradise right here in Oregon as we transport you to a world of sunny skies and infectious melodies. Whether you're a die-hard ABBA fan or new to the phenomenon, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience for all. Adult tickets $20, student and senior tickets $15.

Performance Dates and Times:

Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, August 4 at 2:00pm

Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 pm; Friday, August 9 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Tickets available at www.oshponline.org