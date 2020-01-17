Mamma Mia!

Verona Area Community Theater

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

Verona Area Community Theater musical, 7:30 pm on 1/17-18 & 23-25 and 2 pm, 1/19, Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. $15.75 adv.

press release: ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Production Staff

Director/Choreographer: Alyssa Dvorak

Producer: Dale Nickels

Music Director: Adam Shelton

