press release: Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail (the official signing took place on October 3, 1980) by joining us for the Mammoth Hike Challenge! Hike 40 miles on the Ice Age Trail during the month of October 2020 and visit three of our Trail Communities to earn a hiking certificate and a limited-edition patch celebrating the 40th anniversary.

You may hike, walk, run, or backpack – whatever suits your lifestyle – and log your miles over days, weekends, weeks, or one big adventure. You have the entire month of October to do it! All abilities. All ages. All welcome. Sign up as an individual, a couple, a family or even a team.

You’ll receive a special Mammoth Hike Challenge itinerary highlighting Fall colors, Ice Age Trail Communities, and local businesses to support along the way.

You’ll also have access to the StriveON app to help create a one of a kind hiking experience.

