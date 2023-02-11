media release: USA | 1953 | DCP | 70 min.

Director: Lew Landers; Cast: Edmond O’Brien, Audrey Totter, Ted de Corsia

Film noir regulars O’Brien and Totter star in the story of a gangster who gets amnesia after having experimental brain surgery to cure his criminal tendencies — then his old gang wants to know where he stashed the loot. Man in the Dark was just the second 3-D feature to be released in the U.S. (between Bwana Devil and House of Wax) and the process is dazzlingly, dizzyingly demonstrated in the climax set aboard an amusement park roller coaster.

