media release: Man Ray: Return to Reason celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the seminal work of early avant-garde cinema with a 4k restoration of four films by Man Ray set to a newly-recorded drone rock soundtrack by Sqürl, the Jim Jarmusch-Carter Logan combo.

The evening features Le Retour à la raison, Emak-Bakia, L’Étoile de mer, and Les Mystères du Château du Dé, directed by surrealist artist Man Ray between 1923 and 1929. These works show an artist pushing the boundaries of the nascent medium of film through experimental technique, surrealist narrative, and playful abstraction. The cosmic soundtrack by Sqürl compliments Ray’s work by conjuring the beautiful, ineffable, haunting, and sublime.