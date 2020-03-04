Managing Invasive Plant Species and Jumping Worms

press release: Join Ecologist Frank Hassler, CEO of Good Oak Ecological Services, for a fascinating talk about ways to restore ecological health to our landscapes by eradicating invasive species and reestablishing native plants. Early spring is the best time to start removing invasive species such as buckthorn. In addition, Frank will share his experience working with the UW Arboretum on new products and techniques to use to reduce the invasion of jumping worms from our landscapes.

This presentation is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. HOST: Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy