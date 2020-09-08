ONLINE: Managing through the Pandemic

press release: ARMA-Madison virtual panel discussion. RSVP for link.

Check in with your ARMA colleagues and join us as we kick off the new meeting year with a roundtable discussion on Managing Through the Pandemic.

It's been over 6 months since the COVID-19 health crisis began. Many of us faced the new challenge of working entirely from home for the first time. In many cases, it also changed the way we managed our records and information in order to quickly adapt to this rapidly changing environment.

This discussion will provide an opportunity for attendees to reconnect and share ideas of best practices, lessons learned, and solutions that they've implemented in their programs, whether in records management, information governance, compliance, security, or privacy, while working remotely during the pandemic. We'll start out with some general questions to get the discussion going but will leave it up to the group to share their experiences so that we may all learn the best ways to secure our organizations' information during these unprecedented times.

This meeting is free for all attendees and will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. The meeting link and instructions will be sent out to all registered attendees prior to the meeting.