Working for Wisconsin Tour

media release: It's official! Mandela is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, and the general election campaign to defeat Ron Johnson is officially on. That's why today, Thursday, August 11, at 3:00pm, Mandela will be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin in Cambridge to rally our movement and show the strength of the grassroots campaign that will flip this Senate seat.

The event will take place at Hinchley Dairy Farm, 2844 WI-73, Cambridge, WI 53523 in the event of rain, it will be moved inside at the same location.

READ: “Grow Wisconsin,” Mandela’s policy plan to prioritize family farms.