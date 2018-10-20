Mandjou Mara & Kikeh Mato, Los Chechos, Tani Diakite

press release: Beats for Education is an annual fundraiser for the Fansiga Village School in Guinea, West Africa, organized by griot and master drummer Mandjou Mara.

This year it will be a two-night community celebration of music and dance from West Africa and the diaspora.

FAMILY NIGHT – BADGER ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5, 6 p.m.–9 p.m. $5–10 suggested donation, free for children under 12

Food by Kipp’s Kitchen available for purchase: baked chicken, BBQ rib tips, mac and cheese, white bean fritters, tofu stir fry, vegetarian greens, candied yams, and cornbread.

Silent auction from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fun and irresistibly danceable evening showcases traditional and contemporary music and dance from West Africa and Brazil, with community group drumming and dancing and professional performances by Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble, Drum Power Advanced Group, Atimevu and Mami Wata.

BAND NIGHT – CAFE CODA, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20, 8 p.m. to midnight

$10 suggested minimum donation

Featuring: Mandjou Mara & Kikeh Mato, Los Chechos and Tani Diakite

The Beats for Education fundraiser is organized by Mandjou Mara and Maya Kadakia of Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble. Mandjou Mara is a master drummer and griot from Guinea who now lives and teaches in Madison.