Kendall Bailey Mandolin Orange: Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz.

press release: Mandolin Orange's music radiates a mysterious warmth. Their songs feel like whispered secrets, one hand cupped to your ear. The North Carolina duo have built a steady and growing fanbase with this kind of intimacy, and on Tides of A Teardrop, due out February 1, it is more potent than ever. By all accounts, it is the duo's fullest, richest, and most personal effort. You can hear the air between them - the taut space of shared understanding, as palpable as a magnetic field, that makes their music sound like two halves of an endlessly completing thought. Singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz have honed this lamp glow intimacy for years.