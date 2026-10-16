media release: Mandt Lodge 100th Anniversary Open House

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, November 1, 2026, Mandt Lodge - 317 South Page Street - Stoughton.

Mandt Lodge would like to welcome the public, other lodges, and anyone who would like to come help us celebrate this special occasion.

We will have a program at 2:30 pm, in which we will highlight activities over the years and go through some of our history. We welcome people to share their memories, their recollections about the building, and other stories. We bought the building in 1970. so it has seen lots of changes!

Throughout the afternoon, there will be historical displays, our scrapbooks on display, showing photos on screens, and tours of the building.

We hope that you will come and help us celebrate this special occasion!

Refreshments will be served!

Everyone is welcome, and NO Reservations are needed!