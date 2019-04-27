Mandy Barnett
River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
press release: The "Nashville Songbook" is a collection of some of the most influential and iconic country and pop standards ever written. World-class vocalist Mandy Barnett salutes this great anthology, performing songs originally recorded by artists as diverse as Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Elvis, Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams, The Everly Brothers, Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, and more.
Info
River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578 View Map
Music