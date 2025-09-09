Mandy Moe Pwint Tu, Sadia Hassan, Aurora Shimshak

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes poet Mandy Moe Pwint Tu to celebrate a Madison book launch for her poety collection, Fablemaker, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 7:00pm. Joining Mandy will be poets Sadia Hassan and Aurora Shimshak.

Winner of the 2024 Gaudy Boy Poetry Book Prize, Fablemaker was written during the 2021 Spring Revolution in Myanmar, and it weaves a troubled family history with the national reckoning.