Mané Galoyan with Kirill Kuzmin

media release: With Kirill Kuzmin, piano. Program featuring works by Patrick Harlin, Rodrigo Ruiz, Sergei Rachmaninov

7:30 PM performance, doors and bars open at 7:00 PM, Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Rd, Fitchburg

Armenian soprano Mané Galoyan, winner of the 2021 Operalia Second Prize, Zarzuela Prize, and Rolex Audience Prize, has been hailed a “a magnificently dazzling, lyrical soprano” known for her “spellbinding” performances. Midwest audiences saw her Lyric Opera debut last season as Gilda in Rigoletto, and are eagerly awaiting her return to Chicago as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni this October. In between performances dates, she will visit Coppia Concerts for a rare recital engagement, debuting a program she will bring to the great halls of Europe in upcoming seasons.

“Songs Between Worlds" traces a journey through folk memory, new creation, exile, and longing. Beginning with the earthy directness of Komitas’s Armenian songs, the program moves into two world premieres by Rodrigo Ruiz and Patrick Harlin, placing Armenian musical memory in dialogue with contemporary voices. Rachmaninoff’s Op. 38 romances bring the evening into a more private, dreamlike world of Russian lyricism, while zarzuela songs add color, theater, and Spanish-language flair.

Mané's 25/26 season was marked by notable role debuts such as Gretel in Hansel and Gretel with Houston Grand Opera, Solea in Christof Loy's production of El Gato Montes at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, and Iolanta at Opera de Rouen for her house debut there as well. She also returned to the Metropolitan Opera to sing Musetta in La Boheme, Deutsche Oper Berlin as Suor Angelica and Lauretta in Il Trittico, and Atlanta Opera as Violetta in Traviata.