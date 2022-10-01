Manhattan Short Film Festival

press release: RSVP required. Free.

All film lovers are invited to this screening of nine short films from around the world, all of which have been selected as finalists by the festival. Audience members will have an opportunity to vote for Best Picture and Best Actor, with the results being tabulated at all venues and announced after the festival ends on Sunday, October 2nd.

The MANHATTAN SHORT Final Ten are:

Don vs Lightning (Scotland), Love, Dad (Czech & Slovakia),Save the Bees (USA),The Treatment (Spain), Freefall (France), Fetish (USA), Freedom Swimmer(Australia), The Blanket (Finland) Warsha (Lebanon) The Big Green (France).

Established in 1998, the Manhattan Short receives over 1600 short film entries from 75 countries a year. Nine to ten of the entries are selected as finalists, and are packaged and distributed to participating venues across the globe. For one week, over 100,000 film lovers will gather in over 300 cinemas, universities, museums, and libraries to view and vote on the films. The film with the most votes will be declared the winner of the 2022 festival. With past finalists going on to be nominated and win Oscars in the short film category, Manhattan Short is a collection of some of the best short films currently screening in the world. www.manhattanshort.com