media release: Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 21st for MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE’s Fall 2025 TOUR which kicks off on October 3rd and goes through November 9th. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.emporiumpresents. com/?s=MANIA+ABBA

MANIA which is the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute show was formed in 1999 and has been selling out theaters and concert halls internationally ever since. MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE

has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries where it continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ’Supergroup’ to millions of fans, old and new!

Featuring an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers, MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations. With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE recreates the magic of ABBA's music in all its glory. From "Dancing Queen" to "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia" to "Take a Chance on Me," the band performs all of ABBA's greatest hits with passion and precision, transporting audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s.

Here are two videos that will give you a nice representation of their show: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=N8Gg1OTBFM0 - https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=oZdWFHtolyc

The upcoming tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of ABBA and lovers of great music. With stunning visuals, electrifying performances and all of ABBA's greatest hits, MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE is guaranteed to be a hit with audiences worldwide and keeps the Maniacs returning every year!

If you’re looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, visit: https://maniatheshow.com/us/ home/

“Beware of imitations...this is the real musical tribute!” - Polly Graham, Sunday Mirror