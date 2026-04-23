Mania: The ABBA Tribute
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute band is coming to Madison. Mania (formally ABBA Mania) continues bringing the music of Swedish “supergroup” ABBA to millions of fans, old and new. Since forming in 1999, the show has been selling out theaters and concert halls internationally ever since.
Experience the best ABBA tribute concert ever!
Part of Overture's Fringe Festival
Experience a weekend of boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe, inspired by Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival – Friday, January 8-10, 2027 at Overture Center.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.