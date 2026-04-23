Mania: The ABBA Tribute

media release:

The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute band is coming to Madison. Mania (formally ABBA Mania) continues bringing the music of Swedish “supergroup” ABBA to millions of fans, old and new. Since forming in 1999, the show has been selling out theaters and concert halls internationally ever since.

Experience the best ABBA tribute concert ever!

Part of Overture's Fringe Festival

Experience a weekend of boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe, inspired by Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival – Friday, January 8-10, 2027 at Overture Center.

Additional Show Details