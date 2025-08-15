media release: This is the second annual rendition of ManiFEST. This year the festival will be donation based event helping continue our operations, § supporting two local charities, Social Justice Center, § The Goodman *START Literacy Initiative, (one for each night). This is an independently curated event with rotating organizers each year who are made up of members of the local Madison music community.

Featuring: The Stolen Sea, Doses, Raddish, Mossmen, Stephanie Rearick, Uncle Jim, Marigold Motel, Lady Slipper, § many many more!

All ticket proceeds will be donated to The Social Justice Center § The Goodman Center *START Literacy Initiative.

Social Justice Center

https://socialjusticecenter.org

Goodman Center *START Literacy Initiative

https://www.goodmancenter.org/children-teens/start-literacy