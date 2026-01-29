Manifestation/Vision Board
DAMA Mural Shop 5004 Allis Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Start your year with intention—join DAMA’s first workshop of 2026! Manifestation Board Workshop happens Saturday, February 7, 2026. All creative levels are welcome. Bring something meaningful to include on your manifestation board and turn your dreams into action as we create, connect, and inspire together! All materials included. Age 21 and up
